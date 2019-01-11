As we reported two days ago , Boston College co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Anthony Campanile was on the short list to fill one of the defensive coaching positions on Jim Harbaugh's staff.

It's been confirmed that Campanile has been hired to replace Al Washington, who left U-M to join Ryan Day's staff at Ohio State.



Campanile's duties have yet to be determined. Washington coached Viper linebackers, but as noted Campanile also has great experience with defensive backs. Chris Partridge coached linebackers last year before switching to safeties this season.

Campanile is known as a great recruiter in addition to being an outstanding defensive mind. From his official Boston College bio:

• Entering his seventh season coaching at the collegiate level and his third at Boston College; coached high school football in New Jersey for six years.

• Promoted to co-defensive coordinator in the spring of 2018.

• Oversaw a secondary in 2017 that had two players selected in the 2018 NFL Draft (Isaac Yiadom, third round, Denver Broncos; Kamrin Moore, sixth round, New Orleans Saints).

• Boston College was third nationally in pass efficiency defense in 2017.

• Boston College was 12th nationally in interceptions (18) in 2017.

• Lukas Denis was tied for second nationally with seven interceptions in 2017 and was named a Walter Camp Football Foundation Second Team All-American and All-ACC Second Team selection.

• National Defensive Backs Coach of the Year in 2017 by FootballScoop.com.

• BC finished the season ranked 32nd nationally in passing defense but, per PFF College's aggregated metrics, was actually one of the top units in the nation in passing defense.

• Helped to mentor a BC secondary in 2016 that finished 34th nationally and fourth in the ACC with 205.6 passing yards allowed per game.

• BC finished 2016 ninth nationally in total defense and ranked in the top 20 in seven different categories overall.

• Helped develop free safety John Johnson into a third-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft (Los Angeles Rams).

• Worked with the Rutgers wide receivers in 2015, mentoring Leonte Carroo to earn All-Big Ten honors, notching 29 receptions, 809 yards and 10 touchdowns – first in the conference and 14th in the nation. Carroo was a third-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2016 NFL Draft.

• In 2013 and 2014, oversaw the tight ends and in 2013, tutored Tyler Kroft to SI.com Honorable Mention All-America and First-Team All-American Athletic Conference accolades as Kroft led the team in receiving yards (573) and receptions (43); Kroft was selected in the third round (85th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

• Spent the 2012 season as a defensive assistant, helping coach a unit that finished fourth in the nation in scoring defense (14.15 points allowed/game), tied for ninth in turnovers gained (32) and 10th in total defense (311.62 yards allowed/game).

• Began coaching career as a student assistant for the Scarlet Knights before working in high school, spending one year at Fair Lawn High School and moving on to work with linebackers at Don Bosco Prep in 2007-09 and then offensive coordinator from 2010-11.

TheWolverine.com has also learned that several former Wolverines, including a number of former captains and All-Big Ten selections, have reached out to Harbaugh to encourage him to pursue former Michigan defensive lineman and assistant coach Mike Trgovac to replace Greg Mattison, who also left for OSU.

Trgovac has spent most of the last several years in the NFL and is now the Oakland Raiders' defensive line coach. He coordinated defenses at Carolina from 2003-08 and was Green Bay's defensive line coach from 2009-17.

U-M has already contacted a number of other candidates, including Green Bay line coach and former Michigan assistant (2011-12) Jerry Montgomery.

We'l have more on the assistant coaching search in the days to come.