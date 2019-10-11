The Michigan Wolverines will play in their first road game since the 35-14 loss to Wisconsin in week four as they travel to Illinois for a noon showdown Saturday. We examine how U-M and Illinois match up based on various analytics and look at what matchups to focus on when the Wolverines and the Fighting Illini get together in Champaign.

MIchigan Wolverines wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones will be a key piece to the Wolverines offense on Saturday against Illinois. (Brandon Brown)

Comparison: ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI)

The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Michigan: 13th ranked nationally with FPI score of 14.9 Illinois: 89th ranked nationally with FPI score of -7.0 U-M has a much better track record so far this year in both FPI and ESPN Team Efficiency scores. Offensively, the teams are ranked similarly, but U-M still has the edge. Team efficiencies are based on the point contributions of each unit to the team's scoring margin, on a per-play basis. Michigan Overall: 50th in team efficiency with a score of 60.0 Offense: 94th in offensive efficiency with a score of 38.9 Defense: 24th in defensive efficiency with a score of 75.5 Illinois Overall: 99th in team efficiency with a score of 35.2 Offense: 116th in offensive efficiency with a score of 22.7 Defense: 85th in defensive efficiency with a score of 44.6

Comparison: Football Outsiders' SP+ Rankings