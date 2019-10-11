News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-11 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Tale Of The Tape: How Michigan And Illinois Match Up

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
@CSayf23
Staff Writer

The Michigan Wolverines will play in their first road game since the 35-14 loss to Wisconsin in week four as they travel to Illinois for a noon showdown Saturday.

We examine how U-M and Illinois match up based on various analytics and look at what matchups to focus on when the Wolverines and the Fighting Illini get together in Champaign.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

MIchigan Wolverines wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones will be a key piece to the Wolverines offense on Saturday against Illinois.
MIchigan Wolverines wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones will be a key piece to the Wolverines offense on Saturday against Illinois. (Brandon Brown)

Comparison: ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI)

The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.

Michigan: 13th ranked nationally with FPI score of 14.9

Illinois: 89th ranked nationally with FPI score of -7.0

U-M has a much better track record so far this year in both FPI and ESPN Team Efficiency scores. Offensively, the teams are ranked similarly, but U-M still has the edge. Team efficiencies are based on the point contributions of each unit to the team's scoring margin, on a per-play basis.

Michigan

Overall: 50th in team efficiency with a score of 60.0

Offense: 94th in offensive efficiency with a score of 38.9

Defense: 24th in defensive efficiency with a score of 75.5

Illinois

Overall: 99th in team efficiency with a score of 35.2

Offense: 116th in offensive efficiency with a score of 22.7

Defense: 85th in defensive efficiency with a score of 44.6

Comparison: Football Outsiders' SP+ Rankings

SP+ Rankings are compiled based on what Football Outsiders' Bill Connelly has deemed the Five Factors of college football: efficiency, explosiveness, field position and finishing drives; a fifth factor, turnovers, is informed marginally by sack rates, the only quality-based statistic that has a consistent relationship with turnover margins.

Here's how the two teams rank:

Michigan: 17th ranked with an SP+ score of 17.6

Illinois: 71st ranked with an SP+ score of -0.3

Michigan Offense vs. Illinois Defense

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}