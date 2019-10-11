The Tale Of The Tape: How Michigan And Illinois Match Up
The Michigan Wolverines will play in their first road game since the 35-14 loss to Wisconsin in week four as they travel to Illinois for a noon showdown Saturday.
We examine how U-M and Illinois match up based on various analytics and look at what matchups to focus on when the Wolverines and the Fighting Illini get together in Champaign.
Comparison: ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI)
The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.
Michigan: 13th ranked nationally with FPI score of 14.9
Illinois: 89th ranked nationally with FPI score of -7.0
U-M has a much better track record so far this year in both FPI and ESPN Team Efficiency scores. Offensively, the teams are ranked similarly, but U-M still has the edge. Team efficiencies are based on the point contributions of each unit to the team's scoring margin, on a per-play basis.
Michigan
Overall: 50th in team efficiency with a score of 60.0
Offense: 94th in offensive efficiency with a score of 38.9
Defense: 24th in defensive efficiency with a score of 75.5
Illinois
Overall: 99th in team efficiency with a score of 35.2
Offense: 116th in offensive efficiency with a score of 22.7
Defense: 85th in defensive efficiency with a score of 44.6
Comparison: Football Outsiders' SP+ Rankings
SP+ Rankings are compiled based on what Football Outsiders' Bill Connelly has deemed the Five Factors of college football: efficiency, explosiveness, field position and finishing drives; a fifth factor, turnovers, is informed marginally by sack rates, the only quality-based statistic that has a consistent relationship with turnover margins.
Here's how the two teams rank:
Michigan: 17th ranked with an SP+ score of 17.6
Illinois: 71st ranked with an SP+ score of -0.3
Michigan Offense vs. Illinois Defense
