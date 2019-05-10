News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 10

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Thursday was Michigan's final day in South Africa. (Matt Dudek's Twitter Account)

U-M on TV

What: Michigan vs. Illinois (in Bloomington, Ind.)

Sport: Softball

When: 1:30 PM ET

Channel: BTN



What: Jacksonville at Michigan

Sport: Women's lacrosse

When: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: BTN



What: Indiana at Michigan

Sport: Baseball

When: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Out on safari with my wonderful wife and the Michigan football team! Crazy experience. This will be something we remember forever!”
— Stephen Eisenberg, one of the primary donors for Michigan's South Africa trip.

Headlines

• TheWolverine Staff: Podcast: Talking Michigan Football in South Africa, Recruiting, More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: U-M 'at the top' With Fast Rising 2020 Donovan Johnson

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Projecting the Depth Chart, Strengths & Weaknesses of U-M's Defense in 2019

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 hot Board — Quarterback

• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: 5-Star QB J.J. McCarthy Impressed by South Africa Trip

---

