The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 10
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
U-M on TV
What: Michigan vs. Illinois (in Bloomington, Ind.)
Sport: Softball
When: 1:30 PM ET
Channel: BTN
What: Jacksonville at Michigan
Sport: Women's lacrosse
When: 4:00 PM ET
Channel: BTN
What: Indiana at Michigan
Sport: Baseball
When: 8:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPNU
Tweets of the day
#TBT— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 9, 2019
Throwing it back to Lloyd Carr's first game in 1995, when @UMichFootball overcame a 17-0 deficit to beat Virginia in thrilling fashion: pic.twitter.com/Vb0DeDk8Ai
Lion gives no 💩 #UbuntuBlue https://t.co/OmrEQDHLcc— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 9, 2019
Took over 5,000 photos while in South Africa. Going to be a fun week of sifting through them all. 🇿🇦 #UbuntuBlue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Uj5b77bUTA— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) May 9, 2019
One last Safari drive before heading back to the States...Lioness and her cubs (😳), Hippo and more giraffes #UbuntuBlue— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 9, 2019
🦛 🦁 🦒 〽️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/H3Ftkyq1fD
On Tour soon! Album drop— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) May 9, 2019
Fall 2019 〽️🔛🔝🔜! #SpeedInSpace by “B1G O”#gOblue〽️ pic.twitter.com/wGKV4SWWmv
All good bradda, found 2 Cheetahs! Well @Coach_Gattis found them ! https://t.co/uzAQcQ5K0f pic.twitter.com/gYWcfBw4PU— Shaun Nua (@CoachNua) May 9, 2019
“The only man I envy is the man who has not yet been to Africa...for he has so much to look forward to”— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 9, 2019
-Richard Mullin #UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/mliWvLCKA8
No ball, no school, just people experiencing the world...truly makes these trips special— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 9, 2019
Our guide, Nadi, said “the Leopard is the greatest killing machines Africa has ever seen”...well these “Wolverines are the greatest killing machines the B10 will ever see” #UbuntuBlue🇿🇦〽️ pic.twitter.com/RRQHFvV3fT
ICYMI: U-M's final full day in Africa was bookended with morning and evening safari rides, and closed out with a memorable dinner and bonfire under the stars.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 9, 2019
We’re now beginning our long journey back home. #UbuntuBlue » https://t.co/nuHgNhdDpj pic.twitter.com/7JWAd0A6Da
Out on safari with my wonderful wife and the Michigan football team! Crazy experience. This will be something we remember forever! @ Legend Golf & Safari Resort https://t.co/YoFpu1Z7pO— Stephen Eisenberg (@Seisenb) May 9, 2019
Big mood. pic.twitter.com/KpLOniBMOa— Abigail O'Connor (@A_OConnorRD) May 9, 2019
Here we go on this 18hr flight to Atl! 🇿🇦🛫🛬🇺🇲— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) May 9, 2019
Von @albaberlin zu den Los Angeles Lakers. Im Juni zeigen wir euch unsere Doku über @moritz_weasley. pic.twitter.com/oF9HM35z9x— DAZN DE (@DAZN_DE) May 9, 2019
"Let's get to work now."— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 9, 2019
1-on-1 with first-round #Packers LB @RashanAGary#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/2aIzLSYHbu
We have signed fifth-round pick Zach Gentry to a four-year deal.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/05mgmW1Kc5 pic.twitter.com/084EMxXOUy— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 9, 2019
@_Dbush11 locker set up #HereWeGo @steelers pic.twitter.com/DX9d499Xad— Steelers Equipment (@SteelersEquip) May 9, 2019
The 2019 All-Rookie Defensive Team! 💪(via @chad_reuter) pic.twitter.com/uBEbu7K4MA— NFL (@NFL) May 9, 2019
Whether on the tennis court or in the water fly fishing, Gabe Tishman’s ability to keep his patience has paid off. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZdoAvpH7Yx— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 9, 2019
Last week, we celebrated our 2019 class of graduating LEAD Scholars. We know you are going to continue to do great things in this world, making an impact everywhere you go.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 9, 2019
Congrats, and #ForeverGoBlue! 🎓 pic.twitter.com/4jyk2uBLgo
Lexie Blair hopes to leave a lasting legacy with @umichsoftball.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 9, 2019
The NFCA Freshman of the Year candidate is off to a good start » https://t.co/IuUIEEv8Cn pic.twitter.com/ahAZDTZqtk
Setbacks teach us a lot about ourselves. @umichtrack greats Ben Flanagan (@bennyflanagan) and Erin Finn (@erinefinn) both had their share of setbacks but found productive ways to handle it.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 9, 2019
￼
〽️🎙 » https://t.co/dfiru3HlPh#GoBlue x #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/HslVJWIax6
Quote of the day
Headlines
• TheWolverine Staff: Podcast: Talking Michigan Football in South Africa, Recruiting, More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: U-M 'at the top' With Fast Rising 2020 Donovan Johnson
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Projecting the Depth Chart, Strengths & Weaknesses of U-M's Defense in 2019
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 hot Board — Quarterback
• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: 5-Star QB J.J. McCarthy Impressed by South Africa Trip
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook