{{ timeAgo('2018-11-07 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 7

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
John Beilein earned his 800th win on Tuesday night.
AP Images
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

" I came in with my brothers and we started something, and now we need to finish it. People who thought that [I might sit out] don’t know me. "
— Junior defensive end Rashan Gary last night on whether or not he considered sitting out the rest of the season.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Michigan Wolverines Basketball 63, Norfolk State 44

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Gary, Hudson and More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Moves up to No. 4 in Playoff Rankings

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video: U-M Hangs two More Banners

• Dan Lyons, The Spun: Michigan Running Back set to Transfer

---

