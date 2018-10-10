The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 10
Tweets of the day
I appreciate Coach Beilein joining my Dad and I on this week’s @AEDPodcast. This is one of my favorite episodes to date as it embodies everything I hold dearly, while having a lot of fun talking about it #JackTalk #FaithFamilyFootball— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) October 9, 2018
https://t.co/xprqwE5kjR
Are you gearing up for Saturday? This will be our 13th time having @CollegeGameDay at home.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 9, 2018
We are 9-3 at U-M with them on site. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aE0NgiiLYu
October 9, 2018
Updated after Monday Night Football, Tom Brady still headlines the PFF Team of the Week.— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 10, 2018
For the full team click below:
⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ https://t.co/5NSe2abFWw
(via @PFF_Gordon) pic.twitter.com/yt0BgGcExm
What was I showing Jack Harbaugh on my phone last Friday night at the @michigantheater for the @BobUferFilm premiere?— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 10, 2018
This...
That’s 40 years ago!
Tell me he doesn’t look like @CoachJim4UM ??🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/0tNfTgbYK9
One player who is quickly emerging on the defensive scene?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 9, 2018
-- @kwitypaye_1 --#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VBnYAABLCl
The Week 6 Team of the Week in the Big Ten – on defense pic.twitter.com/UvHl5GqyWT— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 9, 2018
The Week 6 Team of the Week in the Big Ten – on offense pic.twitter.com/YKBLYkChpw— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 9, 2018
NEW MBN >> Inside Michigan's College Gameday History https://t.co/KHI1XDe0no— Maize & Blue Nation (@MaizeBlueNation) October 9, 2018
A bigger, stronger @Jon_Run1 is settling in at the left tackle position.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 9, 2018
READ MORE » https://t.co/4vfs5WUM5A#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/P012oMKK6h
Me: Anyone know of any football programs with multiple losses to unranked schools this fall?— Scott Bell (@sbell021) October 9, 2018
Someone with the answer:https://t.co/APf6Gmswxu
Thanks to all of the @DekersClub and season ticket holders who made it out today for open practice! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GwZ4HUEBaT— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 9, 2018
Thank you @umichhockey for this great fan open practice event! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hTOeMRcHXs— Dekers Club (@DekersClub) October 9, 2018
We’ve got something a bit different planned for this weekend... stay tuned 🔜 🎽 #goblue https://t.co/EXPGdwYzPW pic.twitter.com/dVR0msLOyp— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) October 9, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Four Players Discuss Primetime Showdown With Wisconsin This Weekend
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: John Beilein Joins the Harbaugh Podcast to Talk Health, Recovery
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Maryland — Upon Further Review
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Expected Visitors List — Wisconsin
• Joan Niesen, Sports Illustrated: Michigan/Wisconsin is a Sneaky Playoff Eliminator
---
