Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-10 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 10

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Walzp110hptslmeqvaz8
Michigan basketball's first game is Nov. 6 against Norfolk State.
Michigan Men's Basketball Twitter Account
Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"“My mother grew up with 13 in her family. She had four cousins and they all enlisted in the war after Pearl Harbor. Two of her first cousins were killed in action, and one was found still alive a while later in Burma — they thought he had been dead for a year and a half. My mother’s aunt said she could always feel he was still alive, and one day he came walking through the door. Events like that made that generation so tough. We all try and protect our children from adversity, but some of it is good and you just have to embrace it."
— Michigan basketball coach John Beilein on yesterday's 'Attack Each day' podcast.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Four Players Discuss Primetime Showdown With Wisconsin This Weekend

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: John Beilein Joins the Harbaugh Podcast to Talk Health, Recovery

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Maryland — Upon Further Review

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Expected Visitors List — Wisconsin

• Joan Niesen, Sports Illustrated: Michigan/Wisconsin is a Sneaky Playoff Eliminator

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}