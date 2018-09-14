"One of the big things for the o-linemen is to all be on the same page. Yesterday was the best I’ve ever seen us communicate in practice in the spring, summer and in first two game preps. Now they totally get why. Whatever the left tackle is doing has to be tied to what everybody else is doing or it won’t work. The center, tight ends have to be attached to what the fullbacks do. Now they all get it. If one guy in that chain doesn't know what’s going on and don't communicate effectively, then you have a problem."

— Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner