{{ timeAgo('2018-09-14 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 14

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Ydqhdrlpnww8crulkbj7
SMU is 0-2, with losses to North Texas and TCU.
USA Today Sports Images

U-M on TV

What: Notre Dame at Michigan

Sport: Volleyball

When: 7:00

Channel: BTN

Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"One of the big things for the o-linemen is to all be on the same page. Yesterday was the best I’ve ever seen us communicate in practice in the spring, summer and in first two game preps. Now they totally get why. Whatever the left tackle is doing has to be tied to what everybody else is doing or it won’t work. The center, tight ends have to be attached to what the fullbacks do. Now they all get it. If one guy in that chain doesn't know what’s going on and don't communicate effectively, then you have a problem."
— Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner
Seyyoetnm0i57rlmvr3i

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Previewing SMU With a Mustang Insider

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Keys to the Game — SMU

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: Ed Warinner Sees Improvement

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Commit Updates — Week of Sept. 7

• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Michigan/Villanova Rematch to tip at 6:30 PM Nov. 14 on Fox Sports 1

---

{{ article.author_name }}