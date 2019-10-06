News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 18:30:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: TheWolverine.com Sunday Night Chat

TheWolverine.com Staff
Writers

TheWolverine.com staff answers your questions on Michigan football, basketball and recruiting.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are 4-1 heading into a game at Illinois.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are 4-1 heading into a game at Illinois. (Lon Horwedel)

THEWOLVERINE.COM SUNDAY NIGHT CHAT

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}