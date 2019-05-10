Michigan Wolverines Football Thoughts: Don Brown & The Reloading Defense
Once again, Michigan loses a number of key players from an outstanding defense. Once again, coordinator Don Brown doesn’t seem overly concerned … and it’s probably because he’s been here before. Br...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news