Michigan is headed to its bowl game on the heels of a loss to Ohio State, another late-November disappointment. The latest defeat, a 56-27 setback, was deflating for everyone and — to some — ‘no end in sight’ seems apt.

We’ll say this … barring something unforeseen, we won’t go into another season anytime soon picking U-M to win the Big Ten (like many of us did this year). A team comprised mainly of upperclassmen, one head coach Jim Harbaugh insisted at Big Ten Media Day he’d pick to win the conference, fell well short of that goal and looked completely outmatched against Ohio State.

And that’s because they were. We said after the game, ‘which of Michigan’s 22 starters would start for Ohio State?’ There might be a player or two, but by and large, every player on OSU’s team last Saturday outplayed their counterpart for Michigan. Former coach and the late Bo Schembechler used to challenge his guys directly that way, say to his backs (for example), “are you going to outplay the great Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin?”

