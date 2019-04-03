Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is going most of his talking via his Attack Each Day podcast, but he did release a wealth of information Tuesday. Our thoughts on some of his comments:

On the defensive line: "Donovan Jeter is starting at the 3-technique, and [senior defensive tackle] Carlo Kemp is our starting nose. We feel really good about the defensive front and are starting to know who the starters are."[Redshirt sophomore defensive end] Luiji Vilain is now in the two-deep and backing up Kwity Paye, while [freshman defensive tackle] Mazi Smith is backing up Carlo Kemp."

Thoughts: Carlo Kemp is a captain type, a do-anything-for-the-team guy you can win with because you know you’re going to get his best effort on every play.

Is he a starting nose tackle, though?