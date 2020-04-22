Michigan heads into the 2020 football season (hopefully) without a Big Ten title since 2004, having lost eight straight to Ohio State and 15 of the last 16. Former head coach Bo Schembechler once wrote, “it wasn’t uncommon to lose two in a row (in the series with OSU), but three straight?”

Well, that would have been bad. And here we are with Ohio State having won seven straight in one stretch, thanks in part to the horrible Rich Rodriguez hire and the fact that OSU has become one of the football factories against which U-M was always being compared, and eight in another.

Michigan sideline analyst and 97.1 The Ticket radio host Doug Karsch once examined why U-M fans were “never happy,” even when the Wolverines were winning (or at least competing for) Big Ten titles and bowl games.

