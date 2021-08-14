Michigan Football: Tight Ends Surge, Led By Harbaugh 'Favorite' Erick All

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks highly of a lot of players each fall camp, but he always has stronger praise for a few. One of this year's — Erick All — is making a move and seems primed for a breakout season. All has had great camps before, but issues with drops. He's been excelling again, however, for a tight end room that seems primed to take a huge leap forward. "I just love him," Harbaugh said. "He's one of my very favorite players on the team. He competes like a maniac, and he's continued right back into camp and got himself into great shape. He always stands out the way he blocks, but now he’s doing it with a bigger Erick All. RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Loaded Michigan Football And Basketball Buzz RELATED: 'Attack': What A Sherrone Moore-Coached Michigan Run Game Will Look Like

Michigan Wolverines tight end Erick All is primed for a big year (Brandon Brown)

"He'd just throw his body around through the freshman year, even through the sophomore year; it was the skinnier variety. Now he’s filling out and really bringing some thump."

