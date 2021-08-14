Michigan Football: Tight Ends Surge, Led By Harbaugh 'Favorite' Erick All
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks highly of a lot of players each fall camp, but he always has stronger praise for a few. One of this year's — Erick All — is making a move and seems primed for a breakout season.
All has had great camps before, but issues with drops. He's been excelling again, however, for a tight end room that seems primed to take a huge leap forward.
"I just love him," Harbaugh said. "He's one of my very favorite players on the team. He competes like a maniac, and he's continued right back into camp and got himself into great shape. He always stands out the way he blocks, but now he’s doing it with a bigger Erick All.
"He'd just throw his body around through the freshman year, even through the sophomore year; it was the skinnier variety. Now he’s filling out and really bringing some thump."
He's also doing a great job stretching the field and catching the ball, 'setting the tone' at the position.
But he's not alone.
"Luke Schoonmaker is running so much better, so much faster, catching the ball, blocking," Harbaugh said. "He’s really elevated his game. And a guy to watch out for is [Matt] Hibner. He’s off to a blazing start in camp, catching all the contested balls. Talk about being thin — he was thin last year compared to what he is now. We've got some great things coming from him."
Freshman Louis Hansen is getting more reps and is the future — he's been stretching the field with big catches in two-minute drills — but a veteran has also made strides.
"Joel Hongiford, talk about a guy that’s changed his body — you probably won’t recognize him if he walks by you," Harbaugh sad. "He was an offensive tackle up in the 290s, now he’s in the low 250s. He’s running, catching, a real tight end. And Carter Selzer, the other player at the position in the rotation, is doing a heck of a job."
Making for a deep, solid rotation with a lot of upside.
