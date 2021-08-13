'Attack': What A Sherrone Moore-Coached Michigan Run Game Will Look Like

Physical, smart and precise. 'PSP,' for short, is the identity Michigan football is working to take on this coming season, and Sherrone Moore — the Wolverines' co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, who switched over this offseason from mentoring tight ends — is a key cog in trying to achieve the kind of performances on the field that exemplify the mantra. "We’re going to be as physical as we can, every single play," Moore explained. "We’re going to be smart in the way we do it, and we’re going to be precise in the run game. "We’re just going to attack, attack, attack. The boys understand my mentality once I get on the field. People see me and say I have a very calm demeanor, and when I get on the field, it’s a little bit different — that’s why my voice is a little raspy right now. "It’s really predicated on our players, and they’ve done an outstanding job of buying into everything that we’ve taught them and talked to them about. I’m just really excited to watch them as they progress through the rest of camp." RELATED: Jim Harbaugh On Michigan Quarterbacks, 'Real Playmakers' At Wideout, More RELATED: Wolverine TV: Steve Clinkscale, Sherrone Moore Talk Michigan Fall Camp

Michigan Wolverines football's Sherrone Moore coached tight ends from 2018-20. (Per Kjeldsen)

Last season, Michigan was sixth to last nationally (122nd) in rush attempts per game, and averaged just 131.5 rushing yards per contest — which ranked 95th in the country. Head coach Jim Harbaugh elevated Moore and gave him a bigger role in the run game in hopes of turning around those fortunes in 2021. It's a collaborative effort, with the entire offensive staff having input, Moore says. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is running the show, but he has no shortage of help this year, a crucial campaign for Harbaugh and Co. "For me, I’m just trying to work hard and help our team get better," Moore said. "It’s incorporating my mindset in the offensive line room and helping as much as I can with the run game, making sure we’re where we need to be from an offensive line standpoint, from an offensive standpoint.

"The great thing about Coach Gattis is, since I’ve been here, it’s not about him — it’s not ‘his offense,’ it’s ‘our offense.’ I have that title, but we all have a heavy duty involved with helping in every way and range and form. "It's our offense, and it’s our job as assistant coaches, whatever title you have, to make sure it goes right and that we make this as great as possible. "I think we’re all doing that to our highest capabilities, and that’s the coolest thing about this staff — the mesh and the love that everybody has for each other. You can see it, you can feel it and that’s been the coolest part about it."