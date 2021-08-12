Wolverine TV: Steve Clinkscale, Sherrone Moore Talk Michigan Fall Camp
Michigan Wolverines football defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale and co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore met with the media Thursday to discuss the team one week into training camp.
Watch these interviews below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Practice Intel, Depth Chart Movers, Surprises
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Secondary Making Big Strides Early
Michigan Football Defensive Passing Game Coordinator / DBs Coach Steve Clinkscale
Michigan Football Co-Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line Coach Sherrone Moore
