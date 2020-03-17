Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady is no longer a New England Patriot. The six-time Super Bowl winner announced Tuesday on his Instagram page that he was moving on from the franchise.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are thought to be his next landing spot. Dianna Russini of ESPN reports Brady has two big "wants" that he'll be looking for in his new team.

"Some of the things Brady wants: Control over roster [and] he wants to be part of making decisions on the play calling," Russini said this week on ESPN's "Get Up."



