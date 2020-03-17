Tom Brady Moving On From New England Patriots
Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady is no longer a New England Patriot. The six-time Super Bowl winner announced Tuesday on his Instagram page that he was moving on from the franchise.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are thought to be his next landing spot. Dianna Russini of ESPN reports Brady has two big "wants" that he'll be looking for in his new team.
"Some of the things Brady wants: Control over roster [and] he wants to be part of making decisions on the play calling," Russini said this week on ESPN's "Get Up."
Tom Brady in 20 seasons with the Patriots:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2020
▪️6X Super Bowl winner
▪️4X Super Bowl MVP
▪️9 Super Bowl appearances
▪️17 AFC East titles
▪️14X Pro Bowl
▪️5X All Pro
▪️3X NFL MVP
▪️2nd all-time in passing yards and passing TD
▪️Won 77% of games he started
Greatest to ever do it.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook