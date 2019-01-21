• Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Completed 30 of his 46 passes (65.2 percent) for 348 yards with a touchdown and a pick in Sunday's thrilling 37-31 overtime victory over the Chiefs … The Patriots have next weekend off before facing the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 … Brady finished the regular-season by completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 picks, to go along with two rushing scores … His 4,355 yards were the seventh most in the NFL, while his 29 touchdowns were 10th most and his 65.8 completion percentage 18th … Cindy Boren of The Washington Post did a good job on Monday of explaining the Patriots' mindset prior to the game, and why the victory over Kansas City tasted so much sweeter as a result.

"Tom Brady is going to his ninth Super Bowl — as many as Joe Montana, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers appeared in, combined," she noted. "But after a tumultuous and erratic regular season, this one is different, and Brady keeps letting everyone know it. For one thing, he’s now 41, far closer to the end of his career than the beginning, no matter how long he intends to play. For another, he and the New England Patriots came into the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs as an underdog, the first time New England found itself in that position since 2014. 'Everyone thinks we suck,' Brady opined after the Patriots beat the Chargers in the divisional round, and that’s a theme he struck again after Sunday’s overtime victory in Kansas City sent New England to a fourth Super Bowl in five years. We’re here again, he seemed to say. Deal with it.

"On Monday, Brady admitted 'that was as emotional a game as I’ve been through, certainly in a long time' during his weekly WEEI interview. 'We fought through adversity all year,' he said. He told WEEI on Monday that it’s not unusual for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to come up with 'plays that we’ve never even practiced' as 'preparation goes right up to the beginning of a game.'

"In his last 17 playoff games — roughly the equivalent of a full season — Brady has gone 13-4, passing for 5,596 yards, with a 33-16 touchdown-to-interception ratio. All that success aside, he was thinking of Chiefs phenom Patrick Mahomes after Sunday’s dramatics, seeking him out for a brief, private conversation. 'I just went and saw him,' Brady said, declining to offer details Monday. 'I mean, he’s feeling like you think he’d feel when you lose a game like this. It hurts. He’s a heck of a … I mean, what a great young player. So impressed with his poise, his leadership. He is spectacular.'"