Jim Harbaugh made a big hire during the offseason by making Josh Gattis a Michigan Wolverine. The new offensive coordinator is expected to completely overhaul U-M's outdated offense by running an RPO, spread system.

Big Ten Network analysts Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith, along with Fox analysts Joel Klatt and Bruce Feldman, each gave their take on what U-M's offense will look like under Gattis.