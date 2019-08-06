News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-06 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Analysts Talk Josh Gattis' Offense

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Jim Harbaugh made a big hire during the offseason by making Josh Gattis a Michigan Wolverine. The new offensive coordinator is expected to completely overhaul U-M's outdated offense by running an RPO, spread system.

C0aj7g6km7mgjdu809lf
New Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is expected to inject some life into Michigan's antiquated offense. (Per Kjeldsen)

Big Ten Network analysts Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith, along with Fox analysts Joel Klatt and Bruce Feldman, each gave their take on what U-M's offense will look like under Gattis.

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Jwfiyqokdbtxzj1mm9k5
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}