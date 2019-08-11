Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Analysts Talk U-M's Toughest Home Game
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines get arguably their toughest three games inside Michigan Stadium this year with Ohio State, Michigan State and Notre Dame at home. It's essentially a no brainer at this point that the Buckeyes are the toughest game on the schedule and Notre Dame probably checks in at No. 2. After those, who then is the toughest home game in the conference, Michigan State or Iowa?
Big Ten Network analysts Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith, along with Fox analysts Joel Klatt and Bruce Feldman, each gave their take on whether the Hawkeyes or the Spartans would be a bigger test for the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news