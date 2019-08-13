Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines are a popular pick to win the Big Ten title in 2019 and there are a lot of good reasons why. The Wolverines will host Ohio State, Michigan State and Iowa. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson is back and now in an offense better suited for his skills. Michigan's offensive line might be the best in the conference. Don Brown is going to do what Don Brown does with a few new, but potentially faster, faces. When you go down the list, there's a lot to like about this team and that's why so many analysts are high on the Wolverines.