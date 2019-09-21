In the wake of a crushing road loss, the five best players of the game can’t, and don’t, feature a blue tinge. 1. Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor — Taylor misses the second quarter with cramps, and still racks up 203 yards rushing wth a pair of touchdowns on 23 carries. Had he played the entire game, he might have gone for 300. He’s a Heisman candidate and didn’t hurt himself a bit in the Big Ten opener.

2. Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell — Burrell epitomized the opportunism of the Badgers’ defense. He pounced on the Michigan fumble inside the Wisconsin 10, when the Wolverines could have tied the game at 7-7. He later picked off a pass, accounting for half of the U-M turnovers. He got tossed later for targeting, but by then, the damage was done. 3. Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn — Sanborn racked up a pair of tackles for loss among his seven stops, recorded an eight-yard sack and forced a fumble. He kept the heat on for harried Michigan quarterbacks.

