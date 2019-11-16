Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players Of The Game
Michigan’s Spartan scorching featured no lack of heroes, a fact Jim Harbaugh himself enthusiastically pointed out. Here are the top five players of the 44-10 win,.
1. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson: Michigan’s triggerman became the most lethal weapon in the history of U-M quarterbacks versus the Spartans. Patterson’s 384 yards through the air outdid Tom Brady’s previous record by 99 yards, and Patterson also gunned four TD tosses.
2. Sophomore wide receiver Ronnie Bell: Bell found himself on the receiving end of nine Patterson aerials, good for a career-best 150 yards. The sophomore also rang a few bells while blocking, springing his teammates for even more yards.
3. Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas: Thomas tied for second on the team with six stops, including a tackle for loss, against the Spartans. He also came up with one of the two Michigan interceptions, helping fuel the Wolverines’ second-half pull-away.
4. Senior viper Khaleke Hudson: Hudson proved another key part of a swarming Michigan defense, with five stops and strong coverage. But he also set up a touchdown, flying in and blocking a punt to set Michigan’s offense up at the MSU 22.
5. Junior wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones: Peoples-Jones came up with four catches for 48 yards, including a touchdown, for the Wolverines. He served among nine receiving targets that nearly cracked the 400-yard mark, and added a 50-yard punt return (though he did fumble at the end of it).
