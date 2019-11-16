Michigan’s Spartan scorching featured no lack of heroes, a fact Jim Harbaugh himself enthusiastically pointed out. Here are the top five players of the 44-10 win,. 1. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson: Michigan’s triggerman became the most lethal weapon in the history of U-M quarterbacks versus the Spartans. Patterson’s 384 yards through the air outdid Tom Brady’s previous record by 99 yards, and Patterson also gunned four TD tosses. 2. Sophomore wide receiver Ronnie Bell: Bell found himself on the receiving end of nine Patterson aerials, good for a career-best 150 yards. The sophomore also rang a few bells while blocking, springing his teammates for even more yards.

Michigan sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell races away on his way to a career-best 150 yards receiving.