Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players Of The Game
The top five players in this one reflect the final score of the game. In other words, the visiting team dominated.
1. Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins — Dobbins ran wild, carrying 31 times for 211 yards and four touchdowns. His quickness and speed were simply too much for Michigan to handle.
2. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields — Fields went 14-for-25 for 302 yards through the air, tossing four touchdown passes. The Buckeyes averaged 20.9 yards per completion, a stunning number.
3. Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson — Wilson made just three catches, but they covered 118 yards and produced one of the eight Buckeye touchdowns.
4. Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton — Everyone talked about OSU defensive end Chase Young, but for the most part, Michigan handled him. It was Hamilton, the OSU defensive tackle, who came up with a sack and two tackles for loss among his five stops.
5. Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson — Hutchinson gave great effort on a lost afternoon. He led all tacklers with 10, and put a quarterback hurry on Fields. He also garnered more emotional motivation for another day.
