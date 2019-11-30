The top five players in this one reflect the final score of the game. In other words, the visiting team dominated.

1. Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins — Dobbins ran wild, carrying 31 times for 211 yards and four touchdowns. His quickness and speed were simply too much for Michigan to handle.

2. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields — Fields went 14-for-25 for 302 yards through the air, tossing four touchdown passes. The Buckeyes averaged 20.9 yards per completion, a stunning number.