Fifth-year senior linebacker Noah Furbush said he couldn't think of a game that meant more to him than this one. He grew up rooting for Ohio State and has been on both sides of the rivalry, acknowledging there were probably pictures of him on Facebook in his Buckeyes gear.

He's 0-4 in his four years against OSU.

"You hear about it every time you go home, from everybody," Furbush said. "It sucks to go home not having won this one. I’d like to go out on a good note in my last season here."

The biggest story, of course, is fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich and his health. He was injured against Indiana while rushing the passer, and junior end Rashan Gary said he was praying Winovich would be healthy.

Winovich's roommate, junior quarterback Shea Patterson, said he wasn't sure of his progress, but had a smile on his face.

"You’d have to kill him to take him out," Patterson said. "Knowing him, I think he’ll play."

Junior cornerback David Long said the Michigan - Ohio State rivalry was different than anything back home in California. If it was hot or raining, he said, people simply wouldn't show up in the Golden State. The fans in Columbus were ... well, different.

Gary said his memory of the first trip to Ohio State remains the spot that gave J.T. Barrett a first down when it appeared he was short.

"We were really close to winning … that one big play everybody remembers," he said. "I don’t want to talk about it, but everybody knows that play. That one I keep in the back of my head, know my brothers keep that in the back of their head. We use that for motivation.

"I was highly disappointed looking up at the screen saying to myself, 'no, that can’t be a first down. Then they ended up giving it to them. But it is what it is. We've got to brush ourselves up and move on."

Gary said he wanted to wrap it up quickly with the media so he could hurry up and get back to watching film on the Buckeyes.

"It's one of those types of weeks," he said, noting there was a different feeling in the building. "I’d be lying to you if I said it wasn’t. Both teams are 10-1, we know what’s on the line. Everybody is making sure to do a great job preparing for it ... this is a game you don't want to mess up."