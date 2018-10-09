Head coach Jim Harbaugh often talks about how much he likes his frosh, and it was easy to see why Tuesday night. He’s down to earth, happy to be in Ann Arbor and loves his role.

Michigan freshman receiver Ronnie Bell was a two-star recruit coming out of high school. He’s already got a touchdown for each star.

His touchdown reception just before half was a huge play in a 42-21 win over Maryland.



“It felt good,” he said. “It was very special to give us that lead right before the half was a big play; a big moment.

“I kind of made eye contact with Shea, realized the ball was coming my way. The safety slipped, I saw him out of the corner of my eye and came back to the ball to make sure he didn’t get it.”

Bell committed to Missouri State for basketball, but he always wanted to play football. When he got here, though, he knew early on he could compete.

“I came in humble, just was the basketball guy kind of to everybody,” he said. “My goal to everybody was to show I could play football. For me to start off this way, it’s a great thing; a great feeling.

“I always wanted to play football. Once me and my dad had a conversation … we just kind of talked about, ‘don’t worry about money.’ Just do what I want to do, that’s when it was a no brainer to de-commit and switch sports.”

But nobody wanted him, he said with a shrug. Harbaugh’s brother in law coached basketball in his league and gave Harbaugh the heads up that he might have a guy he should look at.

The rest is history. He often thinks about where he’d be if he chose to stay with basketball.

“I thought about that not too long ago, actually,” he said. “My buddy, a real good friend of mine, Khaleke Smith … I talk to him every day, got a text from him after I scored the touchdown against Maryland, like man, a year ago today I was on the sideline talking to your dad about playing basketball for Missouri state. Now you scored a touchdown on national television.

“That’s just crazy to think about how much it switched.”

He credits senior Grant Perry for showing him the ropes. The two would set up the couch and pillows in different formations in the hotel room during camp to help him learn.

It worked. His best is yet to come.

Michigan junior safety Josh Metellus is playing some of his best football. Like his teammates, he’s excited to play Wisconsin in prime time Saturday night, though he won’t put it above any other game on the schedule.

“I take every Big Ten game personally,” he said. “These games can make or break the season, so I take every game personally.”

He said the team is starting to click at the right time.

“We have a veteran team now … we’re starting to get that feel, know whose plays are for who, so make the plays that come your way and that you’re supposed to make and we’re going to be good.”

Fifth-year senior fullback Jared Wangler agreed.

“There’s something special with this team. We can feel it,” he said. “We’re jelling really well both on and off the field. The guys on this team, I love them. They are all really good dudes.”