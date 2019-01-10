Michigan Wolverines Football: Twitter Reactions To Josh Gattis News
With the hiring of new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, Twitter praised the Wolverines for the new addition. Here's a look at what people are saying about the hire:
Signees React
Uhhh ohhh👀👀👀 https://t.co/dnwTnyyjtP— DJ Turner II (@djturner_5) January 10, 2019
Hey now 😆🤗〽️ there it is https://t.co/mbpeEwZBW0— G5 (@gilesjackson__) January 10, 2019
Told you we live !!!— G5 (@gilesjackson__) January 10, 2019
College Football Reporters React:
The impact Josh Gattis had at Vandy, Penn State and on that young WR group at Alabama this past year was very impressive. Landing him is probably the best addition for Michigan since Harbaugh got Don Brown. https://t.co/fHBITiRZSu— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 10, 2019
Josh Gattis was the co-OC/WR coach at Alabama last year.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) January 10, 2019
Prior to the national title game (large caveat, I know), the Tide were 2nd in Offensive S&P+ and 1st in Passing Offense S&P+.
Huge pickup for Jim Harbaugh and #Michigan. The Wolverines have reportedly hired Alabama co-Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis as their new OC 〽️🏈— Jason Lewis (@JasonLewis_TV) January 10, 2019
Josh Gattis is a top notch recruiter. According to his 247Sports page, he was the primary recruiter for Justin Shorter, a 5-star WR who signed with Penn State in 2018. Also the primary guy for Anthony Alfano, a 5-star DL who signed with Alabama in December— Orion Sang (@orion_sang) January 10, 2019
Alabama had four of the top 15 wide receivers in the SEC in 2018. Five of its wideouts had more receiving yards than Michigan's top guy (Nico Collins).— Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) January 10, 2019
Josh Gattis, Michigan's reported new OC, worked directly with these guys.
Everyone at Bama (and Michigan) shocked by Josh Gattis' to Mich. news. Bama staff all believed he'd agreed to follow Locksley, Michigan people hadn't heard his name. Sounds like the Maryland offer was accepted and then quietly shopped. Michigan thing was totally silent.— Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) January 10, 2019
Jim Harbaugh with the mike-drop response ... Josh Gattis as OC.— John Borton (@JB_Wolverine) January 10, 2019
Huge addition for Michigan. Josh Gattis would make his return to Beaver Stadium Oct. 19. Makes the recruiting trail that much more interesting for PSU too. https://t.co/Z6fQwV5Cjx— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) January 10, 2019
