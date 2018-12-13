Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Both junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr. and junior defensive end Rashan Gary have been getting first round buzz for the NFL Draft.

Here’s what some draft analysts are saying about the pair of Michigan defenders:

- ESPN’s Todd McShay has Gary being pick with the second pick in the first round.

“The Niners are seeking an edge rusher -- among other things -- and Gary provides explosive closing burst and elite athleticism,” McShay wrote. “He's a nightmare to block and would provide a jolt to San Francisco's defensive line.”

He had Bush being selected with the 21st selection in the first round.

“Rather than reach for a wide receiver for Lamar Jackson, let's snag this underrated three-down linebacker to slide in if the Ravens decide not to pay up for pending free agent C.J. Mosley (although Bush also could play the weak side too),” McShay wrote. “Bush's athleticism and instincts would jibe nicely with this superb Baltimore defense.”

- ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Bush as his eighth best prospect in the Draft.

“Bush, who hurt his hip in the Wolverines' loss at Ohio State, is a playmaker,” Kiper writes. “He lines up all over the field and is always around the ball. He caught my eye early last season as a sophomore when he had 102 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, and an interception. He had 79 tackles and five sacks in 2018. I scouted his dad, Devin Bush Sr., a first-round pick out of Florida State in 1995 who had a 41-inch vertical. Bush and White are similar sideline-to-sideline, three-down players who will vie to be the first linebacker off the board."

Kiper doesn’t have Gary too far from Bush as he has Gary rated as the 10th best prospect in the Draft.

“Gary was one of the first underclassmen to declare for the draft, so there's no mystery around his status,” Kiper writes. “Now he needs to have a strong combine and interview circuit. He dominates when he's at his best; he just manhandles offensive linemen. Gary has a high ceiling. The problem? Consistency. A defender this big and this talented should create more pressure and disruptions. The former No. 1 overall recruit disappears too often for my liking. Gary could play end in a 3-4 defense or three-technique in a 4-3.”

- Walter Football has Gary being selected with the 17th pick in the Draft.

“Rashan Gary is an athletic freak. He wasn't extremely productive as a freshman, but he recorded five sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2017,” Walter Football wrote. His teammates believe he'll be a top-10 pick.”

- CBS Sports.com has Devin Bush Jr. being selected with the 31st pick in the first round.

“Bush is a thumper who also has sideline-to-sideline speed,” CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson said. “The Rams' high-powered offense has obscured some defensive deficiencies but Bush would address one of the biggest needs.”

Wilson does not have Gary being selected in the first round.

- The Sporting News Vinnie Iyer has no Wolverines in the first round of his latest mock draft.

- Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley has Gary heading to the Detroit Lions with the 10th pick in the first round. He has Bush heading to the Tennessee Titans with the 20th pick in the first round.

- Athlon’s Bryan Fischer has Bush going with the 14th pick to the Washington Redskins.

“This might be a tad high for Bush but he’s a rare commodity with his ability to rush the passer and be just as physical at the line of scrimmage against the run,” Fischer writes. “He’ll play off the Washington defensive line well and reinforce the front seven.”

He has Gary being selected with the 24th pick in the first round by the Seattle Seahawks.

“Frank Clark and the team could part ways in free agency so Seattle can find a ready-made replacement in the draft with another Michigan man in Gary,” Fischer writes. “He figures to put up some huge numbers at the combine and the Seahawks just might have themselves another steal at the back of the first round.”