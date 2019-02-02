Former U-M CB Ty Law Among Eight Selected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame
Former Michigan (1992-94) and longtime NFL cornerback (1995-2009) Ty Law was one of eight inductees selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Law earned first-team All-American honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation as a junior in 1994, and was a two-time unanimous All-Big Ten selection in 1993 and 1994.
He finished his career in Ann Arbor with 154 tackles, six interceptions and 17 passes defended.
Law was then selected by the New England Patriots 23rd overall in the 1995 NFL draft, and enjoyed a successful tenure there until 2004.
Following his time with the Patriots, Law spent time with the New York Jets (2005, 2008), Kansas City Chiefs (2006-07) and Denver Broncos (2009).
When his pro career was all said and done, the cornerback was a five-time Pro Bowl selection (1998, 2001-03, 2005), a two-time first-team All-Pro (1998, 2003), a two-time NFL interceptions leader (1998, 2005), and was named to both the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.
His final statistics included 838 tackles, 169 pass deflections, 53 picks, five sacks and seven touchdowns.
The seven other members of the 2019 induction class were cornerback Champ Bailey, former Broncos CEO Pat Bowlen, longtime Vice President of NFL player personnel Gil Brandt, tight end Tony Gonzalez, center Kevin Mawae, and safeties Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson.
The induction ceremony will be held on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.
