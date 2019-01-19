Four graduated Wolverines took part in two all-star games this afternoon, with right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty and safety Tyree Kinnel playing in the East West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla., while cornerback Brandon Watson and defensive tackle Lawrence Marshall participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Bushell-Beatty actually started at left guard for the West squad in the East West Shrine Game, but only played 20 snaps, which were the second fewest among the 11 starters on his club.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) tagged him with an overall grade of 67.8 following the contest (64 is considered average).

Kinnel, meanwhile, saw time at cornerback for the West team and stole the show. He played 42 snaps, and made a crucial play when he recovered a fumble (forced by Northwestern cornerback Montre Hartage) late in the second quarter at the 35-yard line. Kinnel returned it all the way to the two-yard line, breaking two tackles along the way, including one in which he displayed a fancy spin move.

Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo cashed the fumble in on the next play, helping the West grab a 21-17 victory.

Kinnel wasn't the only former Wolverine to recover a fumble on the afternoon though.

Marshall grabbed one as well for his American squad in their 10-7 victory over the National team in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The Detroit native started and earned an impressive 74.4 overall grade from PFF, which was the second highest of the American team's starters.

Watson, meanwhile, actually led the American unit in defensive snaps played — 55 — but earned a disappointing 60.1 overall mark.