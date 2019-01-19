Michigan Wolverines Football: Tyree Kinnel Shines In Shrine Game, More
Four graduated Wolverines took part in two all-star games this afternoon, with right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty and safety Tyree Kinnel playing in the East West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla., while cornerback Brandon Watson and defensive tackle Lawrence Marshall participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Bushell-Beatty actually started at left guard for the West squad in the East West Shrine Game, but only played 20 snaps, which were the second fewest among the 11 starters on his club.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) tagged him with an overall grade of 67.8 following the contest (64 is considered average).
Kinnel, meanwhile, saw time at cornerback for the West team and stole the show. He played 42 snaps, and made a crucial play when he recovered a fumble (forced by Northwestern cornerback Montre Hartage) late in the second quarter at the 35-yard line. Kinnel returned it all the way to the two-yard line, breaking two tackles along the way, including one in which he displayed a fancy spin move.
Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo cashed the fumble in on the next play, helping the West grab a 21-17 victory.
Kinnel wasn't the only former Wolverine to recover a fumble on the afternoon though.
Marshall grabbed one as well for his American squad in their 10-7 victory over the National team in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
The Detroit native started and earned an impressive 74.4 overall grade from PFF, which was the second highest of the American team's starters.
Watson, meanwhile, actually led the American unit in defensive snaps played — 55 — but earned a disappointing 60.1 overall mark.
Tyree Kinnel Highlights/Tweets:
.@NUFBFamily's Montre Hartage strips it, @UMichFootball's Tyree Kinnel recovers!— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 19, 2019
📺: @Shrine_Game live on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/hOLZ9qPENs
Wayne grad Tyree Kinnel (@Tkinnel_2) comes up with a fumble recovery and returns it inside the 5 in the East West Shrine Bowl. Awesome to see, even if his name was mispronounced. @WayneAthletics— James Rider (@JamesRRider) January 19, 2019
Great play by #MontreHartage to strip the ball and great job by #TyreeKinnel to recover the fumble and get all the way to the two yard line!#EastWestShrineGame #ShrineGame #Northwestern— Larry B. (@Thee_LB53) January 19, 2019
Tyree Kinnel looked like he must have payed RB in his previous football life. And Devine Ozigbo cashes the pick in. #ShrineGame— Bill Carroll (@elevenbravo138) January 19, 2019
#Northwestern CB Montre Hartage beat initially, but put his rip drill to test on #Georgia WR Terry Godwin. Nice recovery and return by #Michigan S Tyree Kinnel.— Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) January 19, 2019
