ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday’s 41-20 win over Middle Tennessee State was Exhibit One why opening with a lesser opponent makes perfect sense. “Sloppy” would be word to best describe the opener — dropped passes, dropped exchanges, muffed punts on offense and confusion at times on defense made this one closer than it should have been.

The biggest disappointment — many of the mistakes were made by the veterans. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson put the ball on the ground an unacceptable four times alone.

The game would have been over at the half, regardless, if not for two careless and unforced turnovers. Patterson ran for what would have been a first down on his first carry, a first play scramble, but lost the ball when he failed to protect, while senior corner Lavert Hill — filling in for injured junior Donovan Peoples-Jones — dropped a fair catch on a punt.

Hill would later drop what should have been a sure pick six, an absolute gift that would have provided more breathing room.