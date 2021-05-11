Sources have informed TheWolverine.com that Kentucky's Steve Clinkscale has accepted a job to replace Maurice Linguist on the Michigan staff. Clinkscale will handle a portion of the secondary and have other duties assigned, as well, as part of a three-year deal.

Several recruits told our E.J. Holland recently that Clinkscale would be a great replacement for Linguist, now the head coach at Buffalo ... a hire that eases their minds about the transition from the now-Buffalo head coach.

From Holland: "Five-star Michigan cornerback commit Will Johnson has shown a little concern about the situation in Ann Arbor. He grew very close to Linguist in a short time period and is carefully monitoring the search for his replacement. Johnson does like Clinkscale, who I believe would keep Johnson onboard. While Johnson likes Clinkscale, four-star cornerback target Myles Pollard absolutely loves him. Clinkscale is leading the way for Pollard at Kentucky and has gotten him on campus in the past. Michigan would keep its lead for Pollard if Clinkscale is hired. Pollard has let the U-M staff know Clinkscale is his preference.

"Hiring Clinkscale could also mean a potential flip. Michigan recently offered four-star Belleville (Mich.) High safety Jeremiah Caldwell, who committed to Kentucky in large part because of Clinkscale. Obviously, that would help Michigan repair its relationship with Belleville, which produces plenty of FBS talent."

He's also an outstanding coach who has helped build a very good secondary in Lexington. In 2019, Clinkscale faced a huge rebuilding task after losing the top six defensive backs from the 2018 season. His group proceeded to finish second in the nation in fewest touchdown passes allowed (nine) and third nationally in passing yards allowed per game (167.8). Kentucky advanced to its fourth straight bowl game, defeating Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.

In 2020, the Wildcats intercepted 16 passes on the season, including three in the Gator Bowl. UK led the SEC and ranked third nationally in interceptions. Clinkscale's defensive backs had eight of the takeaways. Kentucky also led the SEC in passing defense (224.6 yards per game) and ranked third in pass efficiency defense.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Clinkscale previously spent a year as the cornerbacks coach at Illinois (2012), after a three-year run with Toledo. He also served as an assistant with Western Carolina in 2008, after opening his coaching career at his alma mater, Ashland University (2001-07) in Ohio.

Watch for more on this hire in the hours to come ...