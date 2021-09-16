Michigan Football Lands 2022 Defensive Line Commitment

Michigan Wolverines football has landed a commitment coming out of its big visit weekend. Anaheim (Cali.) Service three-star defensive lineman Mason Graham pledged to U-M, flipping from Boise State.

"Mason has been a two-way starter his junior and senior years. He doesn't come off the field," assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Rudy Cambero told our EJ Holland recently. "We've been telling coaches across the country that this guy is a diamond in the rough. He's arguably the best defensive tackle in the Trinity League.





"I think people are now starting to take notice. He was out there dominating on both sides of the ball the first two games of his senior year, specifically on defense. The film doesn't lie."

His commitment to the weight room has led to a breakout season, he added.

"He's so twitchy in person. I know you can see it on film, but when you see him in person, he's a lot twitchier," Cambero said. "He's got active hands and moves so well for a guy that weighs 290-295, which is pretty heavy. We like our guys a little thinner here at Servite, but he carries his weight so well. He has no belly.

"He's ready to roll. I think he's a plug and play guy at the next level. I've had coaches from other top programs here in Southern California — our rivals — use the word 'elite' with Mason Graham."

Watch for more on Graham in the hours to come ...