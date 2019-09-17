On Sunday, No. 11 Michigan opened as a three-point underdog for its Week 4 road matchup with No. 13 Wisconsin. It will be the first time that Michigan will be an underdog since Nov. 25, 2017 when the Wolverines hosted Ohio State. They had been the favorite in their last 16 contests.

On Monday, when asked about being the underdog, Jim Harbaugh said, “It’s irrelevant.”

Contrary to Harbaugh’s belief, the numbers indicate otherwise.