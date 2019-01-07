Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Football: Varied Reaction To Mattison's Move To OSU

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor
Greg Mattison and Chris Partridge
Photo by Tim Sullivan - The Wolverine

Opinions varied from upset and perplexed to understanding when it was announced Greg Mattison accepted the D.C. job at Ohio State .

Mattison, Michigan's defensive line coach the last four years, made the move Monday. It's the second time in his career he's left U-M for a rival, making a lateral move from defensive coordinator at Michigan to Notre Dame in 1996.

Michigan junior linebacker/end Josh Uche was among the harshest critics of the move. He tweeted (before deleting) "the ones that are preaching loyalty are the first ones to break it!" Receiver Tarik Black tweeted "Kevin Durant" before also deleting in reference to the NBA standout who signed with Golden State.

Other responses:

Receiver signee Giles Jackson:

Former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Wormley:

Tight end Nick Eubanks:

Defensive tackle Mike Dwumfour:

Defensive lineman Donovan Jeter:

Athlete pledge Amauri Hickson-Pesek:

Michigan safety Josh Metellus:

Former Michigan running back De'Veon Smith:

Former Michigan cornerback Channing Stribling:

Defensive tackle signee Chris Hinton:

Defensive end Luiji Vilain:

Former Michigan linebacker Clint Copenhaver:

Junior corner Ambry Thomas:

{{ article.author_name }}