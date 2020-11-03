Going in depth and breaking down several plays from Michigan's loss to Michigan State with former U-M All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene.

We look at the good and the bad from the offensive line ... and there was way too much bad last Saturday.

Here's the breakdown.

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Doesn't Question Energy vs. MSU

RELATED: Michigan's Carlo Kemp: 'Only Way To Move On' Is To Beat Indiana