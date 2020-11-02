The Michigan Wolverines fell, 27-24, to the Michigan State Spartans over the weekend as 21-point favorites heading into the game. That brought up some questions this week about the Maize and Blue's intensity level in the rivalry game, but fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp was adamant that the team's energy was there and wasn't the problem in the setback. "For both sides, for us and them, that this is definitely a really big game," Kemp said. "They definitely look forward to it, and we look forward to it as well. Being at Michigan, you look forward to these rivalry games basically the whole year. And as soon as they’re finished, you look forward to the next year. "In terms of energy, I think we were very excited and we really wanted to play this game. But yeah, looking back at it, two teams that think about each other the entire year going into this game, I know both sides were really fired up to play." RELATED: Josh Ross: 'A Man Is Judged On How He Faces Adversity' RELATED: Wolverine TV: Carlo Kemp, Josh Ross & Nick Eubanks On How To Bounce Back

Michigan Wolverines football fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp had five tackles against the Michigan State Spartans. (Lon Horwedel)

Every ounce of momentum that the Wolverines picked up the week prior in Minneapolis after beating Minnesota, 49-24, was lost, which can happen when dropping a game in college football. The challenge is steep again this week, with U-M traveling to play at No,. 13 Indiana. Kemp noted how important it will be to pick up a win. "Yeah, it’s huge," Kemp said. "It’s the only way in football to move on and erase things that happened in the past. It’s not basketball or baseball, where you get to have a seven-game series. You get your one Saturday, one opportunity, one chance to play and walk away with a win. "[Last] Saturday, we didn’t do that. So that’s the only thing that’s in the back of your head and on your mind. The only way to really erase that is to go out there as hard as you can on this coming Saturday, and win, walk away with a win, because now, going into this next stretch with already one loss, every game now is so crucial, and the impact it can make on your season, win or lose, is huge."

Michigan did not register a sack against the Spartans, with MSU often keeping running backs and tight ends in to block as opposed to running routes. Kemp said it was nothing they didn't see on film, and that it came down to being a split second late in getting pressure on the quarterback. "That was a good unit that we were facing, and they did some good things schematically to slow us down," Kemp said. "Watching that tape ... you really gotta be [critical] of your performance, because it didn’t end up producing an outcome, at the end of the game, that you wanted. So the things that you did weren’t as impactful as you would’ve wanted them to be. "So now as you watch that tape and you go forward, you gotta be prepared to see looks like that come again. And when you get into those situations and it’s a look that you’ve seen, you’ve got to do something that you’ve been practicing differently to get there to the quarterback and to cause some disruption going forward." Kemp finished the MSU game with five total tackles and one solo stop.

Notes