Redshirt sophomore cornerbacks Gemon Green and Vincent Gray were targeted heavily and didn’t seem to have any answers for the Michigan State wideouts, with the latter even getting benched at one point.

The Michigan Wolverines’ football defense turned in a poor performance on Saturday against Michigan State, with all three levels failing to perform up to par. The secondary turned in the most concerning showing of the three though, allowing MSU redshirt junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi to throw for 323 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“The main thing I tell them is that it’s tough and that we made some mistakes with some tough plays,” redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross told the media this afternoon when asked if he’s spoken with the young corners.

“A man is judged on how he faces adversity and how he bounces back from tough situations. That’s what we’ll be judged by and we’ll bounce back strong.”

That was the primary message Ross had for Michigan’s team as a whole this afternoon on the zoom call, not just for U-M’s secondary. As one of seven captains on the team, Ross insisted it’s up to the players to stick together during these tough times, especially when the outside criticism from Michigan “fans” is louder than it has been in recent memory.

“We have to keep fighting as players and bounce back,” Ross said, choosing to ignore the criticism. “When we’re doing well, fans will be up here with us. When we suffer a loss, they’re going to be down low.

“We’re all we have as players, and we will bounce back and have a great week. It’s been about talking collectively to our teammates and in group chats [since Saturday’s loss]. The moral of the story is that we’re all we’ve got … nobody is on our side but us.

“We have to keep pushing and fighting to bounce back, and we will bounce back and have a great week. I’m confident because of the guys and the leaders we have on this team — they’re go-getters.

“We had a tough loss, but we’ll bounce back and have a great rest of the season.”

Perhaps no coach has been criticized more heavily over the past few days than defensive coordinator Don Brown, whose unit allowed 449 yards and 27 points to what was thought to be an anemic Michigan State offense.

A lack of adjustments and stubbornness have been two of the key phrases thrown around lately while discussing Brown’s coaching performance over the weekend.

“He’s handled it well,” Ross confirmed. “There were just a few plays we wish we could get back, but he’s handled it the best way he possibly can. As players, we have to correct those mistakes and fix them this week.

“The linebackers can improve in their coverage aspect, especially in man-to-man situations — getting our hands out and making sure teams can’t get in at the goal line.”