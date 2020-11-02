Michigan Wolverines football fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp, redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross and fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks discuss Michigan's loss to Michigan State and how to bounce back this week against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh Doesn't Question Energy vs. MSU

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Talks MSU Game, Looks Ahead To Indiana