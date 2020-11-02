Wolverine TV: Carlo Kemp, Josh Ross & Nick Eubanks On How To Bounce Back
Michigan Wolverines football fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp, redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross and fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks discuss Michigan's loss to Michigan State and how to bounce back this week against the Indiana Hoosiers.
Watch below
---
