Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Talks MSU Game, Looks Ahead To Indiana
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media at his weekly Monday press conference to discuss what he saw on film after the Michigan State loss and how the Maize and Blue can bounce back against Indiana.
