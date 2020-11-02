Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media at his weekly Monday press conference to discuss what he saw on film after the Michigan State loss and how the Maize and Blue can bounce back against Indiana.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Snap Counts, PFF Takeaways From Michigan's 27-24 Loss To Michigan State

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Postgame MSU With Balas & Skene