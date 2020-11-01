OFFENSE

• Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton was far from the team's biggest issue in the loss, grading out as the third-best player on his side of the ball (70.7). He played all but three snaps — all when the Wolverines went with a wildcat look.

Milton was Michigan's leading rusher, and did much of his damage on scrambles that were originally pass plays, churning out 36 yards on seven carries in such situations.