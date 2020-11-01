 Michigan Wolverines Football: Snap Counts, PFF Observations From Michigan's Loss To Michigan State Spartans
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-01 11:07:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Snap Counts, PFF Takeaways From Michigan's 27-24 Loss To Michigan State

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football lost at home to Michigan State Saturday afternoon, 27-24.

Here are the snap counts and some takeaways from from PFF's initial grades, where a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average.

RELATED:What They're Saying: Michigan State 27, Michigan Wolverines Football 24

RELATED: Report Card: Grading Michigan Wolverines Football In A 27-24 Loss To MSU

Michigan Wolverines football receiver and return man Giles Jackson had seven catches against the Michigan State Spartans.
Michigan Wolverines football receiver and return man Giles Jackson had seven catches against the Michigan State Spartans. (AP Images)

Michigan Football Offensive Snap Counts (out of 88)

C Andrew Vastardis — 88

LT Ryan Hayes — 88

LG Chuck Filiaga — 88

RG Andrew Stueber — 88

QB Joe Milton — 85

RT Jalen Mayfield — 72

WR Ronnie Bell — 63

TE Erick All — 47

WR Giles Jackson — 45

WR Roman Wilson — 36

WR Cornelius Johnson — 36

RB Zach Charbonnet — 32

TE Nick Eubanks — 29

RB Chris Evans — 23

TE/FB Ben Mason — 22

RB Hassan Haskins — 17

RB Blake Corum — 16

RT Karsen Barnhart — 16

OL Joel Honigford — 10

WR A.J. Henning — 6

TE Luke Schoonmaker — 6

WR Jake McCurry — 4

TE Carter Selzer — 3

Michigan Football Defensive Snap Counts (out of 75)

S Daxton Hill — 75

CB Gemon Green — 75

S Brad Hawkins — 75

DE Aidan Hutchinson — 73

LB Josh Ross — 71

DE Kwity Paye — 69

LB Michael Barrett — 56

DT Carlo Kemp — 56

CB Vincent Gray — 52

LB Adam Shibley — 34

DT Christopher Hinton — 33

LB Cameron McGrone — 32

DT Donovan Jeter — 26

CB Jalen Perry — 23

DT Julius Welschof — 17

S Makari Paige — 16

LB Anthony Solomon — 16

LB Ben VanSumeren — 15

DE Taylor Upshaw — 5

LB David Ojabo — 3

DE Luiji Vilain — 3

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Takeaways From Snap Counts, PFF Grades

OFFENSE

• Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton was far from the team's biggest issue in the loss, grading out as the third-best player on his side of the ball (70.7). He played all but three snaps — all when the Wolverines went with a wildcat look.

Milton was Michigan's leading rusher, and did much of his damage on scrambles that were originally pass plays, churning out 36 yards on seven carries in such situations.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}