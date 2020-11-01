Snap Counts, PFF Takeaways From Michigan's 27-24 Loss To Michigan State
Michigan Wolverines football lost at home to Michigan State Saturday afternoon, 27-24.
Here are the snap counts and some takeaways from from PFF's initial grades, where a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average.
Michigan Football Offensive Snap Counts (out of 88)
C Andrew Vastardis — 88
LT Ryan Hayes — 88
LG Chuck Filiaga — 88
RG Andrew Stueber — 88
QB Joe Milton — 85
RT Jalen Mayfield — 72
WR Ronnie Bell — 63
TE Erick All — 47
WR Giles Jackson — 45
WR Roman Wilson — 36
WR Cornelius Johnson — 36
RB Zach Charbonnet — 32
TE Nick Eubanks — 29
RB Chris Evans — 23
TE/FB Ben Mason — 22
RB Hassan Haskins — 17
RB Blake Corum — 16
RT Karsen Barnhart — 16
OL Joel Honigford — 10
WR A.J. Henning — 6
TE Luke Schoonmaker — 6
WR Jake McCurry — 4
TE Carter Selzer — 3
Michigan Football Defensive Snap Counts (out of 75)
S Daxton Hill — 75
CB Gemon Green — 75
S Brad Hawkins — 75
DE Aidan Hutchinson — 73
LB Josh Ross — 71
DE Kwity Paye — 69
LB Michael Barrett — 56
DT Carlo Kemp — 56
CB Vincent Gray — 52
LB Adam Shibley — 34
DT Christopher Hinton — 33
LB Cameron McGrone — 32
DT Donovan Jeter — 26
CB Jalen Perry — 23
DT Julius Welschof — 17
S Makari Paige — 16
LB Anthony Solomon — 16
LB Ben VanSumeren — 15
DE Taylor Upshaw — 5
LB David Ojabo — 3
DE Luiji Vilain — 3
Takeaways From Snap Counts, PFF Grades
OFFENSE
• Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton was far from the team's biggest issue in the loss, grading out as the third-best player on his side of the ball (70.7). He played all but three snaps — all when the Wolverines went with a wildcat look.
Milton was Michigan's leading rusher, and did much of his damage on scrambles that were originally pass plays, churning out 36 yards on seven carries in such situations.
