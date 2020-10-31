TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football: Spartans Spin A Stunner, 27-24

Even the cardboard cutouts couldn’t believe this one. Michigan’s players and coaches trudged out of a cavernous stadium feeling emptier than their gigantic bowl, after Michigan State pulled the stunner of a still-young college football season. The Spartans beat the Wolverines, 27-24, one week after losing to lowly Rutgers in their own building. Michigan entered with swagger, having won on the road a week earlier with 49 points on the board. But any cockiness ebbed away like a snowflake in the Arizona sunshine while MSU quarterback Rocky Lombardi picked apart U-M’s pass defense. Lombardi connected on 17 of 32 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns to bomb U-M into submission. When he wasn’t connecting, the Wolverines’ cornerbacks were getting flagged for grabbing onto MSU receivers. MSU’s Ricky White alone secured eight catches for 196 yards and a touchdown, while Connor Heyward pulled in a pair of TD tosses. Michigan followed up a hugely promising opener on offense by running into a green brick wall when it came scoring time. The Wolverines managed only 17 points through the first 59:23, and couldn’t make the miracle happen thereafter.

Michigan couldn't hold off the Spartans on defense, and remained an arm's length away on offense.

Michigan redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton threw for 300 yards, going 32-for-51, but didn’t connect on a single scoring pass. He blamed himself for the loss and questioned his own calmness afterward. “I was a lot more poised last week,” Milton said. “I got a lot more poised throughout this game. I don’t know why my feet were so busy. “None of their pressures really affected me. It was just me, as a person … I’ve got to play better.” The Wolverines out-rushed MSU, 152-126, led by Milton’s 59 yards and 56 on just eight carries by redshirt sophomore tailback Hassan Haskins. Haskins scored a touchdown and freshman back Blake Corum two, but MSU made more big plays, and huge conversions to set up TDs and score points. Neither team turned the ball over, a major leap from the Spartans’ seven turnovers in their loss to the Scarlet Knights. “They were really good,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said afterward. “They darned near won last week, and turned the ball over seven times … today, no turnovers. They found a way to win. They protected well, made the downfield throws and catches. They were able to finish drives, just a little bit better than we did.” For the second straight game, the Wolverines found themselves down 7-0 early. On MSU’s second possession of the game, Lombardi unloaded a 30-yard touchdown pass to wideout White behind the Michigan defense. A 28-yard run by MSU back Jordan Simmons (14 carries, 55 yards) set up the bomb, and MSU looked to make it a very different day than its opening-game embarrassment against Rutgers. The Wolverines answered with a quick score of their own, a pair of true freshmen factoring heavily into a game-tying TD drive. The march went 60 yards in eight plays, featuring a 12-yard reception by sophomore Giles Jackson on a key third-and-eight.

The backs of MSU receivers became an all-too familiar site for Michigan's secondary on Saturday.