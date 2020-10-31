The Stat That Best Told The Story The story of this game was big passing plays (chunk gains and penalties drawn) for MSU — and ineptitude by U-M, failing to stop the Spartan passing attack. MSU redshirt junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi completed a modest 53 percent of his passes, but was able to gain 323 yards through the air and throw three scoring strikes. That stat that tells the story the best: Nine of Lombardi's 17 completions went for 15 or more yards, including five that resulted in 30-or-more yard gains. In addition, U-M committed two pass interferences and two defensive holding penalties. Every Wolverine cornerback who entered the game notched a penalty in coverage. The Spartans continually picked on U-M redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray, to the point that the Wolverines took him out of the game. But neither redshirt sophomore Gemon Green nor redshirt freshman Jalen Perry were effective, either.

Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Blake Corum scored two touchdowns against Michigan State. (AP Images)

Worst Call By The Officials With the Spartans up 20-17 and 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, MSU faced a third-and-three. Lombardi lofted it up for redshirt sophomore receiver Jayden Reed, who appeared — at first glance — to haul in a tough catch to move the chains. Except he didn't have control as he went to the ground. The Spartans sprinted up to the line and ran the next play to avoid a stoppage. But it's unclear why the officials didn't get buzzed to stop the game and review the catch. It's also bewildering that U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't use his one challenge of the game following the play. Perhaps Harbaugh didn't get a good enough look at it on the video board, which is fair, but those watching the television broadcast and certainly the referees in the booth got a great look, and there's no reason why it shouldn't have been reviewed. It proved to be crucial, with MSU scoring a touchdown later that drive to extend its lead to 27-17 en route to a 27-24 win.

Most Head-Scratching Decision The decision to go with redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins at wildcat quarterback — for two straight plays — near the goal line was the most head-scratching decision of the day by the U-M coaching staff. On second-and-goal from the nine-yard line, Haskins rushed for one yard, before throwing on third down and missing an open redshirt junior tight end Carter Selzer in the end zone (and nearly throwing an interception). U-M was forced to kick a field goal and eventually head into the locker room down four at the half. Not only was the "creative" play call dangerous, nearly leading to a turnover, but it was especially confusing given that redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton was crucial in marching the Wolverines down the field and deep into Spartan territory, completing two passes for 29 yards and rushing once for five yards on the drive, and has shown this season that he can pick up tough yardage with his legs.

Best Michigan Players We Wish We Saw More Of U-M rotates four running backs in, but two stood out on Saturday in true freshman Blake Corum and the aforementioned Haskins. The former ran five times for 15 yards and two touchdowns, while the latter had eight rushes for 56 yards and a score (with an average of seven yards per carry). Corum also had two receptions for 17 yards. Instead of sticking with the hot hands, the Wolverines spread the touches out, giving sophomore Zach Charbonnet five carries and fifth-year senior Chris Evans three. Those two combined for just 13 yards on the ground.

Michigan Wolverines football running back Hassan Haskins ripped off a 19-yard run against the Michigan State Spartans. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Best Freshman One week after U-M had several freshmen, especially on offense, impress onlookers in a win over Minnesota, it was a true freshman on the other side that burned the Wolverines. Spartan wideout Ricky White had a breakout game, hauling in eight catches for 196 yards and one touchdown — a 30-yard score to put up the first points of the game. He also was on the receiving end of a 50-yard toss from Lombardi early in the third quarter and notched a 40-yard reception late in that same stanza. The runner up here goes to U-M freshman wide receiver Roman Wilson, who led the Wolverines in yards receiving with 71.