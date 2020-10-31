There’s never a home-happy top five when you’re the favorite by more than two dozen points and you wind up chewing on a loss. Hence this week’s top handful might turn some green.

1. MSU quarterback Rocky Lombardi: Lombardi proved to be Bombardi in this one, and it worked to perfection. He unloaded long shot after long shot. When the Wolverines’ cornerbacks weren’t committing penalties to try and stop the Spartans, they all-too-often gave up huge plays. Lombardi’s 323 yards passing, three TD tosses and average of 19 yards per completion destroyed Michigan’s chances.

2. MSU wide receiver Ricky White: While Lombardi remained untouched by Michigan pass rushers, White washed through U-M’s secondary like a tidal wave. He caught eight passes for 196 yards and a touchdown, making sure the Wolverines never grabbed a lead.