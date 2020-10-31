Michigan State was coming off of a home loss to Rutgers, 38-27, in which the Spartans turned the ball over seven times. To compete, and beat, Michigan, they'd have to play a clean game — and that's exactly what they did, beating the Wolverines, 27-24, in The Big House. MSU gained 6.4 yards per play and didn't give the ball away once. "We knew we had to take care of the football," first-year MSU head coach Mel Tucker said. "The storyline of last week’s game was that we turned it over seven times and gave up 21 points off of turnovers. "That was an emphasis, and we wanted to build on some of the positives on some of the things we were able to do in the game. Our preparation and our practice was good. It was a tough week, it was a physical week and our guys didn’t flinch." The story of the contest this week was big plays in the passing game, with redshirt junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi completing nine passes of 15 yards or more, including four tosses that went for 30 or more yards. RELATED: MSU 27, Michigan Wolverines Football 24: Notes, Quotes & Observations RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Spartans Spin A Stunner, 27-24

Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker joins Nick Saban as being the only two MSU head coaches that won his first game against the Michigan Wolverines. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The Spartans had success picking on U-M's cornerbacks, who committed two defensive holding and two pass interference penalties. U-M allowed MSU's Lombardi to post 323 yards through the air. Freshman wide receiver Ricky White had a breakout game, hauling in eight catches for 196 yards and one touchdown — a 30-yard score to put up the first points of the game. "Obviously, Michigan has some really good players there," Tucker said. "But we’ve got some skilled guys that can make plays. We feel good about our pass protection with our offensive line … we also feel good about our backs and our tight ends being able to protect. "We’ve known all along that our receivers can make plays. We’ve got some guys that are hard to cover. And so, we’re aggressive in doing that. I really liked the fact that we continued to run the football and take what we can get in a physical manner. We were able to maintain balance, keep them honest. It was a good, strong effort.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!