It’s a saying that goes back into the Bo Schembechler era, when Michigan won Big Ten titles and dominated Michigan State. You make your greatest progress between game one and game two of the season. Michigan State fans are nodding vigorously, fist pumping and shouting you know it, baby, at that mention. Michigan fans are projectile vomiting. The Spartans were dead in the water seven days ago. They’d been beaten, embarrassed, in their own stadium, turning the football over like a greased watermelon in a downpour. Who might they beat? Maryland? Northwestern at home … maybe? Turns out, they didn’t have to wait long at all. One week later, the Spartans made their season, even if they quarantine until Christmas, after Saturday’s 27-24 win in an empty Michigan Stadium. Michigan? It was riding high, after thumping P.J. Fleck’s Minnesota Golden Gophers in the opener, 49-24. Problem is, P.J.’s gold was pyrite and stealing it didn’t do the Wolverines much good.

Michigan couldn't lay a glove on Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi on Saturday.

A week later, Michigan’s offense evaporated by more than 50 percent. Its defense revealed a hole more coveted by Big Ten offensive coordinators than donut holes by offensive linemen. Bottom line — the Wolverines lost to the team that lost to Rutgers. That’s not where any team wants to find itself after improvement week. Jim Harbaugh assured everyone afterward that he and his team would “own” this loss. A quick scan of the room revealed no one bidding against him. In short, over the last three decades, this represents the greatest one-week turnaround for both Michigan and Michigan State — in opposite directions. The Wolverines made MSU quarterback Rocky Lombardi look like Rocky LomBrady, getting beaten all afternoon on deep and intermediate throws. As everyone knows, Michigan puts its cornerbacks on an island in press-man coverage. Against Lombardi, they were truly cast away. It proved painful as Tom Hanks’ tooth extraction with an ice skate. Lombardi Fedexed 323 yards and three touchdowns to the Wolverines.

“We really didn’t expect those, because the game plan was just to hone in on the run,” said sophomore safety Daxton Hill, who helped out the cornerbacks at times. “But they did take some shots, so we just have to adjust. When something like that happens, we just have to keep playing our defense. Don’t be shocked or anything, just be ready for anything.” The other big “don’t” involves grabbing the manual for the Ohio State pass rush. Like in recent battles with the Buckeyes, it just wasn’t there. Lombardi operated all afternoon with no sacks and not nearly enough pressure. “Their offensive line did a really good job protecting,” Harbaugh said. “We didn’t get any sacks or any havoc type of plays defensively.” Offensively, Michigan moved the football, with 452 total yards to MSU’s 449. The Wolverines just didn’t cash in often enough, including one particularly painful swing and a miss with a dead wildcat.