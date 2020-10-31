After rushing for 256 yards last week at Minnesota, Michigan football's ground game was expected to have similar success on Saturday against Michigan State at The Big House. It did not play out that way, however, with the club unable to develop any kind of consistent rhythm on the ground … especially between the tackles.

Michigan Wolverines football RB Chris Evans rushed for 10 yards on three carries. (AP Images)

U-M compiled 152 rushing yards, but averaged a pedestrian 4.5 yards per carry (clubs that averaged 4.5 yards per rush as a team last year finished 59th in the nation, and 56th in 2018). Head coach Jim Harbaugh once again employed Michigan's four-man rotating backfield, with sophomore Zach Charbonnet, redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins, fifth-year senior Chris Evans and freshman Blake Corum contributing. The numbers they posted weren't pretty, however. Charbonnet registered three yards on five carries, while Evans posted 10 yards on three touches. Corum's stat line was much of the same, accumulating 15 yards on five attempts, though he did rush for two scores. All three tallied 3.3 yards per attempt or less. The lone Wolverine running back who ended the day with a respectable stat line was Haskins, who concluded with 56 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. “Their D-line was working," the redshirt sophomore said afterward, while trying to diagnose the rushing struggles. "I don’t know what to say on that. We just have to get better at executing and making those first downs.” Fifty-nine of Michigan's 152 yards on the ground came from redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton, who finished the afternoon as the Maize and Blue's leading rusher. An offensive line that had blocked so well last week at Minnesota wasn't able to create holes with any kind of consistency against the Spartans, yielding six tackles for loss (it only gave up three last week). The team that won the rushing battle had come out victorious in 45 of the rivalry's past 50 meetings entering Saturday, but that pattern didn't hold true in this year's edition (U-M owned the rushing advantage, 152-126).

Joe Milton Endures An Up-And-Down Afternoon Through The Air

Milton finished the afternoon 32-of-51 passing for 300 yards, but failed to find the end zone through the air. One positive, however, was that he didn't throw any interceptions for the second week in a row. The redshirt sophomore quarterback's 62.8 completion percentage was respectable, but he missed several open receivers downfield throughout the afternoon. His 300 yards, meanwhile, went down as the second most a Michigan quarterback had ever thrown for against the Spartans, trailing only the 384 Shea Patterson compiled last season. Prior to 2019, Tom Brady's 285 yards in a 34-31 loss to MSU in 1999 had stood as the record. "Joe made a lot of incredible plays," Harbaugh said after the loss. "Early in the game I thought he was tucking it, bringing the ball down and trying to run the ball in the first quarter too much, but that settled down. "He hung in the pocket pretty darn well after that and made some big-time throws. He had some exceptional throws. We’d be in rhythm, then we wouldn’t be in rhythm, and then we’d get it. We didn’t stay in rhythm throughout drives like we wanted to." Milton distributed the ball to a plethora of different players once again, connecting with 11 different targets after hooking up with nine separate players last weekend. Michigan as a team attempted 52 passes against MSU (Haskins also threw one out of the wildcat formation), marking the most the Wolverines had thrown in a single game since it had 54 in a 2004 loss at Ohio State. After the Wolverine offense looked explosive last week in Minneapolis, it lacked chunk yardage plays on Saturday. The Maize and Blue ripped off just one play of 25 yards or longer – a 26-yard pass from Milton to freshman wideout Roman Wilson in the second quarter (for a comparison, MSU had six such gains).

Miscellaneous Michigan Football Notes