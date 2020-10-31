Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players React To MSU Loss
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and players react to the team's 27-24 loss to Michigan State.
Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Football Junior Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan Football Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Joe Milton
Michigan Football Sophomore Safety Daxton Hill
Michigan Football Redshirt Sophomore Running Back Hassan Haskins
