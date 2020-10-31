 Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players React To MSU Loss
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-31 15:46:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players React To MSU Loss

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and players react to the team's 27-24 loss to Michigan State.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Instant Recap: Michigan State 27, Michigan 24

RELATED: Halftime Box Score/Recap: MSU Leads Michigan, 14-10

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh is 3-3 against Michigan State.
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh is 3-3 against Michigan State. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Football Junior Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan Football Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Joe Milton

Michigan Football Sophomore Safety Daxton Hill

Michigan Football Redshirt Sophomore Running Back Hassan Haskins

