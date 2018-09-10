Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Jim Harbaugh, 4 Players Address Media

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan faces SMU at 3:30 on Saturday.
Brandon Brown

Jim Harbaugh looked back at WMU and previewed SMU this afternoon at his weekly press conference, while Jordan Glasgow, Carlo Kemp, Stephen Spanellis and Tru Wilson spoke about the season so far as well.

Jim Harbaugh, Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Redshirt junior viper Jordan Glasgow


Junior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp

Redshirt sophomore center Stephen Spanellis


Junior running back Tru Wilson


