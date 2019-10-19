News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-19 23:27:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Harbaugh, Players Talk Loss At PSU

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team talk about a 28-21 loss at Penn State Saturday.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Shea Patterson led Michigan back from 21-0 down but fell short in a 28-21 loss at Penn State.
Shea Patterson led Michigan back from 21-0 down but fell short in a 28-21 loss at Penn State. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}