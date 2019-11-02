News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 15:49:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Video: Jim Harbaugh, Patterson, More Postgame Maryland

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback Shea Patterson and more talk about U-M's 38-7 drubbing of Maryland.


Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and head coach Jim Harbaugh watched the defense dominate Maryland, 38-7.
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and head coach Jim Harbaugh watched the defense dominate Maryland, 38-7. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}