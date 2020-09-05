 Michigan Wolverines Football Players and Jim Harbaugh led a Saturday Protest in Ann Arbor.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-05 12:53:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Video: McCaffrey, Hutchinson, More at Protest

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Staff

Michigan's Dylan McCaffrey, Aidan Hutchinson, Carlo Kemp and many others were at Michigan Stadium Saturday to protest the Big Ten's decision to postpone the season. Here's video ...

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson would rather have been playing football Saturday than protesting.
Michigan Wolverines junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson would rather have been playing football Saturday than protesting. (Chris Balas)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}